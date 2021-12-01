10 Giada De Laurentiis Cookie Recipes To Make For Your Cookie Swap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some chefs we turn to time and again when we need inspiration in the kitchen, and one of our favorites is Giada De Laurentiis. We just love the fresh Italian twists she puts on recipes, from chicken soup to Thanksgiving turkey. But one thing we really love are her dessert recipes. It so often seems like we see the same cookie recipes over and over again every holiday season, but thanks to her Italian heritage and its influence on her cooking, De Laurentiis has been sharing uniquely delicious cookie recipes for years now. Add one or two of her cookie recipes to your line-up, and you’ll be the star of this year’s cookie swap.

Gluten-Free Chewy Almond Cherry Thumbprint Cookies

From the crunch of the toasted almond flour cookies to the sweet chew of the limoncello-infused cherry jam, these treats have an elegance that most cookie trays lack.

Chocolate Hazelnut Drop Cookies

If rolling out dough and using cookie cutters is a little too complicated for your liking, try these chocolate hazelnut drop cookies instead. They have a rich, nutty flavor, and the shower of powdered sugar on top looks just like snow.

Double Chocolate Espresso Cookies

Chocolate-covered espresso beans are the secret to making these chocolatey, coffee-infused cookies.

Taralli Dolci Di Pasqua

These Italian cookies are usually made for Easter, but we think they’d be equally cute at Christmas. Just add some green food coloring to the icing, and they’ll look like Christmas wreaths.

S’mores Brownies

Sometimes we like to shake things up by including a brownie in our cookie swap rotation, and everyone will be glad that this is the recipe we chose to make. Crunchy, buttery graham cracker crust, gooey chocolate, chewy toasted marshmallows – it’s a crowd-pleaser of epic proportions.

Holiday Biscotti

It wouldn’t be an Italian Christmas without some biscotti to dunk in your espresso and hot chocolate. These crunchy cookies are dotted with cranberries and pistachios, then get dipped in white chocolate and sprinkles.

Chocolate Chip Popcorn Cookies

If you love salted desserts, then these chocolate chip popcorn cookies, filled with white and dark chocolate chips and crunchy, salty pieces of popcorn, will hit the spot.

Pumpkin Ricotta Cookies

De Laurentiis put a seasonal twist on her iconic lemon ricotta cookies by adding pumpkin and warm spices to the mix. Don’t forget the glaze!

Almond Butter Swirl Brownies

If baking really isn’t your thing, this boxed brownie mix upgrade might be right up your alley. A swirl of almond butter and sprinkle of salt add a more complex flavor to your standard box of brownies.

Giada De Laurentiis Espresso Caramel Bars

These cookies are like giant, espresso-flavored Twix bars. There’s a layer of buttery graham cracker cookie crust, homemade caramel, and an espresso chocolate topping.

