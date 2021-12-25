The Wine Delivery Services That Will Bring the Celebration Right to Your Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Seasoned home cooks know that having a well-stocked kitchen is key to avoiding a dinner crisis – and keeping hangry family members at bay. Equally as important as stocking your shelves is maintaining a full wine rack and stocked bar cart in your home. There’s nothing quite like unwinding at the end of a long day with a nice glass of wine, so why risk running out of your favorite bottle?

If you value your vino as much as we do, consider signing up for a wine delivery service to avoid an at-home wine shortage. You can order bottles tailored to your individual tastes and preferences and decide when and how often you want to receive your wine. With a ton of different wine delivery services out there, it can be a daunting landscape to navigate. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and put together a list of our top picks for every type of wine drinker. We’ve got options for the cost-conscious, the entertainer, and for those who want to discover new and interesting wines from around the world.

And while you’re ordering for yourself, consider gifting one of these wine subscriptions for the holidays. Who wouldn’t want more wine in their life?

SommSelect

For the budding sommelier, SommSelect gives you the opportunity to learn more about the bottles you drink. Starting at $99, you receive a box of wines delivered to your door curated by top sommeliers. Each box also includes literature on the region the wine is sourced from and the backstories of each bottle. You get expert wine recommendations without the five-star restaurant bill. You’ll be swirling, sniffing and annoying your friends with wine knowledge in no time!

Bright Cellars

If only dating apps were as spot on as Bright Cellars. The wine matchmaking website pairs you with four bottles for just $80 a month. The Bright Points algorithm (created by two MIT grads) scores each wine by comparing 18 attributes to your preferences from the wine quiz. Wines are sourced mostly from Italy, Spain, Portugal and South America.

Vinebox

For the non-committal wine drinker, consider Vinebox. Subscribers can taste new wines without committing to a full bottle. The company selects the 9 best wines of the season and delivers them in vials – not bottles. Each vial holds the equivalent of a glass of wine and includes credit to purchase full-sized bottles of the ones you enjoyed most.

Mysa Natural Wine Club

For natural wine lovers, there’s Mysa Natural Wine Club. If you’re just dipping your toe into the natty wine world, this club lets you try out new natural wines and comes with helpful tasting and pairing guides. Mysa Natural Wine Club also donates 1% of all sales to 1% for the Planet and the Carbon Fund. Choose from monthly, every two, or every three month plans.

Wine Access

If you’re into fine dining and want access to Michelin-starred restaurant wine lists, look no further than Wine Access. Members receive five seasonal collections selected by expert sommeliers. This holiday season, members can experience Wine Access’s partnership with Per Se’s head sommelier Michel Couvreux. Bottles start at around $15 and subscriptions are also available.

Firstleaf

Firstleaf customers answer a few simple questions and the company sends an introductory set of wines. From there, you rate each bottle after drinking, and Firstleaf’s wine experts use these ratings to curate your next box based on your personal taste. You can choose what kind of wine you want and how often you want it shipped. If you don’t love a bottle, they’ll credit you for it. It’s a vino-win-win.

BOXT

Elevated boxed wine that you can serve to your friends? Yes, please. Boxt is a subscription service that ensures you have plenty of wine on tap and is perfect for the at-home entertainer. And this isn’t the boxed wine of your college days either. The wooden box looks chic enough to serve to guests and boasts an easy pour spout and the promise of freshness for up to six weeks. Each box holds about four bottles of wine.

Winc Wine Club

Winc offers one of the most flexible wine subscription plans out there. You get four wines each month and after trying a bottle you rate it, helping Winc determine which bottles to send you in next month’s box. Skip a month at any time or cancel when you’re doing dry January. The price per box will vary, as each wine has a different price point (bottles start at $13).