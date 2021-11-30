The Giant 42-Count Holiday Cookie Tray at Costco is Back & It’s Only $10

If you’re ever pressed for time — or have trouble thinking of ideas — when it comes to bringing a dessert to a Christmas or holiday party, Costco has your back. The wholesale store is blessing us yet again with their giant, fan-favorite Holiday Cookie Tray.

The highly anticipated cookie tray recently made its reappearance at Costco. The huge package of freshly baked cookies can be found in the superstore’s bakery section, and each individual box is packed with a whopping 42 festive seasonal cookies — that’s over two pounds of cookies, as Costco fan account @Costco_Empties pointed out. “The 42 count Holiday Cookie Tray has returned to the bakery just in time for holiday festivities!” user @Costo_Empties wrote in an Instagram caption. “Each box contains over 2 pounds of a variety of holiday cookies. These are always a HIT!”

Yep, you read that right. The assorted Holiday Cookie Tray is only $10, making it convenient, festive and totally affordable. The mega package contains five types of cookies, and it seems like the cookies inside each box can vary depending on which Costco bakery you visit. Some packages contain seasonal green sprinkles, there’s a vanilla drizzled chocolate variety, and of course, cookies that have red and green chocolates.

Costco lovers look forward to the return of these affordable Christmas cookie assortments every year, and they’re not the only seasonal desserts available at the retailer. Chocolate Chunk Peppermint Loaf and a Yule Log Cake are also available during the holidays at Costco. It looks like the holiday cookie assortment just adds to the list of reasons we love to shop there, especially around Christmastime.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below: