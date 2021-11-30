Costco’s Chocolate Chunk Peppermint Loaf Is The Tastiest Dessert For Your Holiday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We spend most of November salivating over savory turkey preparations, cheesy side dishes, mounds of mashed potatoes, and perusing bread recipes day in and day out. But the second Black Friday hits, we’ve got one thing on our minds, and one thing only: holiday sweets. No offense to the leftover turkey, but it just can’t compete with sugar cookies, salted caramels, and peppermint chocolate. That’s why when we saw that there was a new Costco dessert in stores for the holidays, the Chocolate Chunk Peppermint Loaf, we knew it was going into our cart the next time we’re at Costco.

If you have a Costco membership (sign up here), then you probably know that Costco’s bakery section is one of the best parts of shopping at the warehouse chain. We’ve tried everything from their snickerdoodle cupcakes to jumbo key lime pies – basically, if Costco offers a dessert, we want to try it.

The Chocolate Chunk Peppermint Loaf was spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds, and it looks like our holiday dreams realized.

The dessert features a chocolate peppermint loaf cake that’s loaded with chocolate chunks. It’s topped with Danish icing, which creates a crackly crust on top, and it’s sprinkled with crunchy crushed peppermint candy.

The loaf is being sold for $7.99, not too bad considering how big it is. Slice the loaf cake up and place on a platter for holiday parties, or even post-Christmas breakfast, and you’ll probably be shocked to see how quickly that much cake can disappear. It’s just that good.

The Costco bakery has done it again, and we can’t wait to see what other scrumptious treats make it into our carts when we go to pick up one of these Chocolate Chunk Peppermint Loaf cakes. Sometimes it’s the little things that make that Costco membership so worth it.

