Martha Stewart’s ‘Ultimate’ Lasagna Recipe Is the Answer to Thanksgiving Leftovers Fatigue

So, it’s a week post-Thanksgiving, and you’ve exhausted every leftover Thanksgiving recipe you could possibly think of. Honestly, same. And don’t even sweat it — you’re certainly not alone. Martha Stewart herself can relate to Thanksgiving leftovers fatigue, and is providing us with her favorite lasagna recipe as another alternative.

Stewart shared her coveted lasagna recipe on Instagram. We were instantly intrigued, and not just because we’re sick of eating turkey. “Need a break from Thanksgiving leftovers?” Stewart wrote in her Instagram caption. “Our favorite lasagna is not only a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, but you can make it ahead so all you have to do is pop it in the oven and serve. With layers of 2 different meats, 3 cheeses, and the easiest no-boil noodles, each square is a slice of heaven.”

Stewart’s personal site describes her tried and true lasagna as “supreme” and “ultimate.” Knowing that the famous homemaker crafted the recipe, both are probably an understatement. Stewart’s recipe isn’t a meatless version, and calls for two types: lean ground beef and sweet Italian sausage. Onions, carrots, celery, tomatoes, traditional spices — and a blend of mozzarella, ricotta, and parmigiano-reggiano — are also on her ingredient list.

One of the best features of Stewart’s lasagna recipe is the no-boil noodles, allowing chefs at home to skip that entire step for faster prep time. As for the rest of the recipe, Stewart breaks it down into three simple steps. First, cook the meat sauce and allow it to simmer. Mix the cheese, eggs and milk next. Finally, layer the meat sauce, noodles and cheese mixture to form perfectly layered lasagna.

We can’t wait to indulge in something other than leftovers — and Stewart’s lasagna recipe sounds like it’ll do the trick.

