Jamie Oliver’s Veggie Roll Pastry Wreath Will Be The Centerpiece of Your Holiday Party

Sometimes it feels like we make the same party foods every year. There’s always spinach artichoke dip, there’s often a platter of pigs in a blanket, and a cheese and charcuterie board is a must. It’s not that any of these foods are bad – in fact, they’re the types of craveable grub we wish we would eat pretty much every day. But they’re not exciting anymore. That’s why this year, we’re adding a new recipe to the mix. Jamie Oliver‘s veggie roll pastry wreath adds a pop of vibrant flavor and color to your holiday table, and it may even become the star of your party spread.

It’s not hard to make, either. One of the key ingredients is store-bought puff pastry – you can usually find this in the freezer aisle with the other frozen desserts like pie and pie crust. Let that thaw in the fridge, and your pastry is ready for the recipe.

Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

To make Oliver’s savory veggie and cheese filling, you’ll need a few things. For the veggies, you’ll be using leeks, garlic, and spinach – we think sun-dried tomatoes and sauteed mushrooms would be good too.

The flavor is enhanced with aged cheddar cheese – a good firm, aged cheddar has tons of nutty, sweet, and savory flavor, so it adds a lot to the veggie mix. Go with an aged English cheddar if you can find one – Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar is also a good bet.

Courtesy of The Spice Way.

The sauteed veggies are mixed with freshly grated nutmeg, chopped hazelnuts, sesame seeds, and black pepper, and the mixture is then rolled up in the puff pastry. Make sure to use fresh whole nutmeg. It’s much more flavorful than the powdery pre-ground stuff, and since it’s a key flavor component in the recipe, it will make a big difference.

Courtesy of Norpro.

The stuffed puff pastry roll is then formed into a wreath shape and baked. A garnish of red chiles and rosemary gives the wreath a cheery look that will match the rest of your holiday decor.

It’s a bright, easy, and statement-making recipe that will totally steal the show if you’re bored of making the same old recipes year after year.

