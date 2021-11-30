Reba McEntire is Opening a Restaurant — Here’s Everything We Know About It

Reba McEntire is the queen of all things country music, and has been a witty, calming constant in our lives ever since her show Reba debuted in the early 2000s. To prove there’s nothing she can’t do, McEntire has announced her plans for opening a restaurant — and the eatery will contain every single thing we love about the country music star.

McEntire was performing live in Durant, Oklahoma when she made the announcement of her restaurant plan on Nov. 27 beside Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, who is partnering with her on the project.

“We’re thrilled to pieces because it’s going to be right downtown in Atoka,” McEntire told the audience of her restaurant plans in an Instagram video. “It’s gonna be called Reba’s Place, and it’s gonna be in the old Masonic building. Ya’ll know where that is if you’ve been to Atoka.”

A simple slideshow appeared behind the singer, displaying a few image renderings of what the outside and inside of the restaurant might look like. “That’s what it’s gonna look like, and we’re really tickled,” McEntire continued. “We’re very excited about it.”

McEntire went on to describe the type of establishment she wants Reba’s Place to be, and what guests can expect when it opens. “It’s going to have great food, family atmosphere, a band stand in there where we can do a little pickin’ and grinnin’ and singin’,” she said. “And we’re hoping by the end of next year, around September 2022, or around that time, that we’ll be ready for serving you guys to come up and see us and have us.”

The performer also shared the Instagram handle for Reba’s Place, where you can see her big plans for the eatery. “Reba’s Place features two stories of dining space that open to a central stage which will regularly host live music performances,” one Reba’s Place Instagram caption reads. It also offered insight into the type of food McEntire will be serving. “The menu includes scratch made versions of many of the dishes most popular in the region alongside favorites from other areas including Nashville, New Orleans and Mexico.”

It looks like we’re making a trip to Oklahoma sometime next year. See you soon, Reba!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: