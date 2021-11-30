If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every now and then a kitchen item comes along that we’re desperate to try, but the price keeps us from taking the plunge. That was the case a few years back with immersion circulators for sous vide cooking, but these days you can get an at-home version that won’t break the bank. Another fancy sounding item that we thought was out of reach until recently? The convection oven. But now, the Instant Pot brand is selling a countertop convection oven that can be used in 10 different ways, and not only is it affordable – it’s also 44 percent off today for an extended Cyber Monday, a savings of $110.

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer $139.95 Buy now Sign Up

The Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer cooks food in 10 different ways, so it’s not one of those single-use appliances that will take up counter space and never get used. You can air fry, cook foods with convection, dehydrate, roast, bake, re-heat, toast, rotisserie, broil, and warm up foods with the twist of a knob and the touch of a screen.

It comes with all of the accessories you’ll need to make your favorite foods: a rotisserie lift and rotisserie spit, an air fryer basket, an oven rack, and an enamel baking sheet. It has a large, 18-liter capacity that can toast up to six pieces of bread at a time and can fit a 12″ frozen pizza, which means it’s great for large families. It’s so versatile that it could even replace a regular oven if you live in a small apartment or somewhere else that doesn’t have a full kitchen.

The Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer uses 50 percent less energy than a traditional oven, so you can feel good about how often you’ll want to cook with your new appliance. It makes a great gift, too, especially if you know someone who doesn’t cook with a regular oven often, but likes to eat prepared meals, frozen foods, or re-warm take-out on a regular basis. This convection oven beats a microwave by miles for that type of cooking.

The 44 percent off deal lasts through Cyber Monday, so if you’re ready to finally jump into the world of convection cooking, don’t let this sale pass you by. And if you’re in the mood to shop, check out these other Cyber Monday deals too.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: