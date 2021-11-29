Martha Stewart’s Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Is What Winter Dreams Are Made Of

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always get a little bit sad when Pumpkin Spice Latte season and apple cider season come to an end, but as with most things, there’s a silver lining. Actually, in this case it’s more like a platinum and diamond lining: the start of hot chocolate season. We like our hot chocolate to have a deep cocoa flavor, a creamy sweetness, and a mountain of whipped cream on top. And who better to make our hot cocoa dreams come true than Martha Stewart? She understands the balance of decadence, comfort, and ease like no one else, and her double-chocolate hot cocoa recipe is one you’ll be making all season long.

Martha Stewart is pretty much the queen of all things dessert, and she has the cookbooks to prove it. Her hot cocoa recipe showcases her expertise in all things sweet and tasty.

Some hot cocoa, especially the kind you get in a packet, has a weak chocolate flavor, and can be cloyingly sweet. But Stewart’s recipe is balanced. It gets its bold flavor from two ingredients: chopped bittersweet chocolate, and Dutch process cocoa powder, which has an extra-rich flavor and deep color. To offset the mild bitterness of the chocolate ingredients, Stewart sweetens things up with brown sugar. This adds a caramelized note to the hot cocoa that would be missing if you used plain white sugar.

The base is just as important. Stewart opts for milk rather than water, which gives your hot chocolate a luscious, velvety texture. A dollop of freshly made whipped cream on top completes the perfect mug of homemade hot cocoa.

