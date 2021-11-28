Giada De Laurentiis’ Savory Meatball Recipe is Perfect For a Last-Minute Meal & It Only Takes 20 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Between work, picking up the kids, cleaning, working out, and everything else on our plates, sometimes, all we want to do is make a quick, delicious meal for dinner instead of a two-hour preparation session. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis may have solved our ticking time problem with a savory meatball recipe straight from our dreams.

On Nov 28, De Laurentiis’ coveted Instagram page @thegiadzy posted a mouth-watering photo of some delicious meatballs of De Laurentiis’ creation. They posted the photo with the caption, “The quickest meatballs you’ll ever make – so quick, in fact, @Giadadelaurentiis titled them “20-minute-meatballs”. Easy, comforting, delicious – it checks all the boxes! Grab the #recipe in our profile link and have dinner covered.”

De Laurentiis’ 20-Minute Meatballs take exactly that long — it’s no exaggeration. From start to finish, the entire process only takes twenty minutes — with a preparation time of fewer than ten minutes.

With less than 10 ingredients total, all you need is common ingredients like ketchup, oregano, and eggs, to name a few.

However, some De Laurentiis fans are having a hard time getting past the fact that ketchup is used in the recipe. But if you’re on the anti-ketchup side, no worries — you can replace it with more marinara.

This four-step process is perfect for a low-maintenance quick dinner for the whole family to enjoy. All you really need to do is mix, pour, and a few more steps to enjoy — and making seconds will be a breeze.

If you’re craving more of De Laurentiis’ delicious — and easy — meals, check out one of her first cookbooks, Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes on Amazon Kindle.

