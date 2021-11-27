Don’t Want to Say Goodbye to Fall? Ina Garten’s Fall-Themed Dessert Will Make Guests “Very Happy”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every fall season, so many people look forward to indulging in all the pumpkin concoctions available. Not going to lie, we unapologetically adore Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos from Starbucks and order them regularly. But our love of pumpkin extends far past drinks. And Ina Garten’s pumpkin roulade with ginger buttercream is what dreams are made of. Take a peek below:

“My Pumpkin Roulade with Ginger Buttercream is the perfect ending to your Thanksgiving dinner,” wrote the Barefoot Contessa on Instagram. “It’s the classic flavors of the holiday but done in a delicious new way. The good news is, you can make it up to 3 days in advance and just leave it in the fridge. Your guests will be very happy!! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!”

Garten can do no harm. She’s a spectacular chef whose recipes always prove to be ultra-satisfying. And while Thanksgiving might be over, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t keep the fall vibes going and make the pumpkin roulade for ourselves. I mean, the mouthwatering picture Garten shared speaks for itself.

Even Katie Couric commented: “Yummmmmmm.” Another IG user wrote chimed in below the post saying, “You are really helping me up my Thanksgiving menu! Shout out to you for being a boss.”

This sumptuous dessert uses less than a dozen ingredients for the crust and the filling is made of normal kitchen items like kosher salt and heavy cream. While it may be a bit of an advanced recipe, it can be a wonderful activity for the whole family to get involved.

Get Ina Garten’s Pumpkin Roulade with Ginger Buttercream recipe online.

And if you’re craving more Garten recipes, check out the Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook on Amazon.

