Martha Stewart & Her Team Just Shared Some Valuable Tips for Making Leftovers As Good As New

Hubert Boesl/AP.
Leftovers are like a double-edged sword, especially after Thanksgiving. There are so many that you can feed your family for an entire week after Thanksgiving, but there’s something very different about them.

Sometimes, heating leftovers can be a letdown. Either they dry out, don’t taste right, or anything in between — but Martha Stewart has a few ideas to fix this.

On Nov 26, it’s as if Stewart heard our thoughts and posted the solution straight to Instagram. She posted a picture of some scrumptious mashed potatoes with the caption, “Like other starch-based dishes, mashed potatoes can develop a dry, sticky texture after sitting in the fridge. However, there are a few easy reheating methods that can restore the dish to its previously perfectly creamy state. Whether you’re warming up leftovers from last night’s dinner or you made them ahead of time for a big event, we talked to the experts to get the scoop on how best to reheat your mashed potatoes. Learn more at the link in bio!”

Mashed potatoes are arguably one of the best side dishes, but reheating them is a bit of a pain. Luckily, Stewart and some of her expert friends have a few ideas on making the starchy side good as new for round two.

One way is to use the microwave for two-minute increments, mixing the potatoes, and adding more cream.

If you want to know some expert-approved tips for reheating those mashed potatoes to perfection, check out the Best Ways to Reheat Mashed Potatoes Without Drying Them Out.

But if you’re itching for some authentic Martha Stewart recipes, check out her cookbook One Pot: 120+ Easy Meals on Amazon.

