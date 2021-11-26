Ina Garten’s Favorite Chef’s Knife Is 13% Off At Amazon For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love to cook, so every year when Black Friday comes around, we use it as an excuse to upgrade everything from our cookware (we’re loving these HexClad Black Friday deals) to our appliances (hello, Instant Pot sale at Target!), and, of course, our cutlery. There’s no kitchen tool we use more often than a trusty chef’s knife, and believe us when we say that when it comes to this culinary workhorse, it’s worth going with the best quality you can. That’s why we were so excited to see that Ina Garten’s favorite chef’s knife was on sale at Amazon for Black Friday.

According to Garten, Wüsthof makes her favorite knives. “They’re pretty expensive, but they last a lifetime. That’s why I say, ask for one as a gift or buy one at a time,” and there’s no better time to do so than on Black Friday.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Wüsthof Classic 8″ Chef’s Knife for 13 percent off.

This durable, all-purpose knife has a 8-inch blade forged from high carbon stainless steel and a 5-inch ergonomic handle for easy handling. The knife is pretty heavy duty, with a heft that helps you chop through and slice all manner of meats and veggies in no time. The Barefoot Contessa’s recipes are the perfect vehicle for testing out one of these knives if you decide to splurge.

To keep your blade in good condition, use a honing steel on a regular basis to re-align the edge of your blade, and get your knife professionally sharpened once a year to keep it sharp.

With Ina Garten’s favorite chef’s knife in hand, even the most tedious prep work will feel like a pleasure.

