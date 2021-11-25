7 Times Rachael Ray Gave These Classic Recipes a Unique Twist

Known for her ability to whip up intense and delicious flavors in under 30 minutes, Rachael Ray is our go-to when we need weeknight meal ideas. Ray’s recipes are easy to make, don’t require any fussy ingredients and best of all, they’re jam-packed with flavors we know and love. Ray’s meals are especially family-friendly because she often takes classics like mac and cheese or lasagna and gives the dish a twist that makes it unique and familiar at the same time. Here are seven times Rachael Ray turned classic recipes we love into mouthwatering dishes we want to devour.

Green Puttanesca

Pasta Puttanesca traditionally consists of a long pasta, olives and tomatoes. Ray’s version adds some greenery with the addition of celery, mint and parsley. She also adds canned tuna for a protein punch.

Pasta Alla Gricia

Pasta alla Gricia is a traditional Roman dish but Ray adds tons of extra flavor with the addition of shallots and crispy roasted mushrooms.

Cacio e Pepe Popcorn

If you thought adding butter and some parmesan cheese to your popcorn was good, wait until you try Ray’s recipe for cacio e pepe popcorn.

Cobb Salad

If you picked up a rotisserie chicken from Costco and have some leftover, why not add it to Rachael’s twist on a classic cobb salad? The addition of rotisserie chicken adds some hearty protein and transforms the dish from a side to a main course.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is great on its own but Rachael Ray’s Bombay-inspired grilled cheese is out of this world. Ray’s sandwiches are loaded up with fresh herbs, pickled Indian veggies and masala to deliver a truly unique spin on this old kid-favorite meal.

Hot Dogs

Typical hot dog toppings include ketchup, mustard, onions and chili but Rachael Ray’s hot dogs take things to a whole different level with their intense BBQ flavor and crunchy potato chip topping.

Deviled Chicken Dip

Deviled eggs? Boring. Deviled chicken or crab dip? A delicious explosion of flavors. Ray’s recipe calls for a combination of lots of fresh herbs and flavorful ingredients like mustard and Worcestershire sauce to create its mouthwatering flavor profile.

