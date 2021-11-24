Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving Salad Has An Elegant, Crunchy Topping You’ll Want to Put On Everything

There’s no doubt that Thanksgiving is one of our favorite food holidays, with platters and tureens and bowls of all sorts of rich dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, squash, rolls, macaroni and cheese, and other family classics dotting the table. The flavors are warm, cozy, and inviting, and make you want to go back for bite after bite, but the one thing the meal is missing is definitely some freshness, crunch, and acidity. That’s why we immediately adjusted our menu as soon as we saw that Martha Stewart had shared her recipe for shredded Brussels sprout salad with hazelnut crunch.

Shredded Brussels sprouts, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper are the base of Stewart’s Thanksgiving salad, and if you’re thinking that’s a little boring, we hear you. The key to the recipe is the hazelnut crunch.

Stewart’s hazelnut crunch is made with hazelnuts, fresh rosemary, lemon zest and juice, and sugar. The hazelnuts are toasted in a skillet along with the rosemary and lemon zest, until everything is fragrant. The lemon juice and sugar are added to the pan and the nuts become caramelized. They’re good enough to eat alone, or as part of your appetizer cheese board, but adding them to your salad will give your Thanksgiving meal a big boost.

When you add the hazelnut crunch to your brussels sprouts slaw, it all makes sense. Each bite is vegetal and bright and crunchy, infused with the flavors of lemon and rosemary, a tangy and fresh counterpoint to the other rich dishes on your table.

It sort of serves the same purpose as cranberry sauce, but it’s less cloying. If you wanted, though, you could add some dried cranberries to the salad for even more sweet-tart flavor.

It may not be traditional, but this year is the year that we’re serving a Thanksgiving salad to our loved ones. It might just be the start of a beautiful thing.

