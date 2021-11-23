The only thing better than baking sweet holiday treats yourself is watching the amazingly talented bakers from The Great British Baking Show whip up festive creations right before your eyes. Mark your calendar for Dec. 3 because the fourth installment of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays drops on Netflix, and it looks so good.

People shared an exclusive first look at the trailer, which features bakers from past season of the show returning to bake winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The trailer shows the contestants baking in a tent filled with colorful Christmas decorations. As they boil, mix, spread, decorate, and slice, everyone seems to be in jolly (if harried) moods, doing their bests to delight the judges.

The special is made up of two installments: “The Great Christmas Baking Show” and “The Great New Year’s Baking Show,” which each include four returning competitors. The Christmas episode features 2019 bakers Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, 2018 runner-up Ruby Bhogal, and 2017’s James Hillery. The New Year’s show features 2014 winner Nancy Birtwhistle, 2018 winner Dr. Rahul Mandal, and 2019 bakers Helena Garcia and Henry Bird.

Popstar Alexandra Burke will also be in the special, singing “Silent Night.” British comedian Tom Allen, a regular contributor to The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice and co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals will host alongside Matt Lucas.

We can practically smell the cinnamon, spices, and chocolate scents coming from the tv after watching this trailer! The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is going to fill your screen with hilarious jokes, cut-throat competition, and mouth-watering baked goods that will make you fall in love faster than a Hallmark movie.

