Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared an Unexpected Brussels Sprouts Recipe That’s a Perfect Thanksgiving App

Listen, Brussels Sprouts on their own may not be your idea of a fantastic Thanksgiving vegetable (hello, green bean casserole and sweet potatoes, we still love you!), but you may just change your mind after seeing the recipe Giada De Laurentiis recently posted on Instagram.

The Italian chef and Food Network personality posted a Bacon Bourbon Brussels Sprout Skewers recipe on Instagram Nov. 22 along with a picture that is actually making my mouth water. It features crispy bacon and grilled Brussels sprouts glistening with a sweet glaze. She captioned it, “Because Brussels sprouts are at their very best when skewered with slabs of bacon and coated in a bourbon glaze” along with three raised hands emoji and a link to her recipe on Giadzy.

This unexpectedly delicious-looking Brussels sprouts recipe makes for the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer! According to her recipe, it just takes 15 minutes of prep time and 30 minutes of cooking time to make 15 skewers, which can be passed around to guests before the turkey is served.

The recipe is made with unsalted butter, brown sugar, kosher salt, cayenne, bourbon, bacon, and small Brussels sprouts — so head to the grocery store now to pick up any ingredients you may be missing. You’ll also need a small saucepan to make the sauce, a baking sheet for the bacon, a large pot of salted water to boil the Brussels sprouts, and a grill pan to char the Brussels sprouts and bacon skewers to perfection.

Thanks, De Laurentiis for this fantastic recipe! We can’t wait to totally surprise and impress our guests this Thanksgiving.

