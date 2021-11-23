Giada De Laurentiis Uses This Italian Ingredient To Get Super-Creamy Mashed Potatoes

There are some people who might claim that their favorite part of Thanksgiving is the turkey, but we all know that deep down, nothing can beat a big old scoop of mashed potatoes with gravy. The only reason why mashed potatoes wouldn’t be your favorite side dish is if they aren’t made correctly, because no one wants a gluey, gloppy smear of taters, or a dry and lumpy pile of mash, on their plates. Luckily, with this mashed potato recipe from Giada De Laurentiis, your spuds will come out perfectly creamy and smooth every time, thanks to the inclusion of one super-rich Italian ingredient.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cookbook author and television star De Laurentiis’ mashed potato recipe starts with a familiar ingredient: russet potatoes. It calls for butter and garlic, too. But then things get a little funky. To begin with, she boils the potatoes with the butter and garlic, which we’ve never done before.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $16.98 Buy now Sign Up

Then, after mashing the potatoes (we like to use a potato ricer for the smoothest spuds), she mixes in creamy mascarpone cheese. Mascarpone is a mild, creamy Italian cheese with a subtle sweetness, and it adds a rich, silky texture to the mashed potatoes.

Courtesy of OXO.

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Potato Ricer $26.95 Buy now Sign Up

Next, De Laurentiis amps up the flavor with Parmesan cheese, chicken broth, and more butter. The key to making these is to fold the ingredients into the potatoes gently. If you over mix, that’s when they get gluey. De Laurentiis also urges you to use room temperature mascarpone, which will be a lot easier to combine with your potatoes than it would be if it were cold.

The end result is a big pot of some of the creamiest mashed potatoes you’ll ever taste. They have a deep savory flavor thanks to the addition of the Parmesan cheese and chicken broth, and an ethereal, silky rich texture that will keep you coming back for forkful after forkful. Pour a ladle full of gravy on top, and you’ll think twice about loading your plate up with turkey instead of the real star of your meal.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Bunch of Holiday Cooking & Hostess Tips With Us & They Are Brilliant

