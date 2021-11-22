Forget Pie – This Year We’re Making Ina Garten’s Pumpkin Swirl Cake

There are two kinds of people in the world: pie people, and cake people. For the latter, Thanksgiving can be a dark time. Nary a cake in sight, and nothing but crust and filling for miles around. But Ina Garten knows that, while pies are tasty and everything, nothing beats a showstopping cake. She just shared a recipe for her pumpkin roulade cake with ginger buttercream, and it’s totally going to steal the show at Thanksgiving this year.

The recipe comes from her cookbook Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics. It’s a fairly simple jellyroll-style spiced pumpkin cake with a crystallized ginger and mascarpone filling, but you’ll want to follow Garten’s instructions carefully. There’s nothing worse than mixing up your cake batter and baking it to perfection, only to have it stick to the pan or crack when you try to roll it up.

Garten’s first tip is to bake the cake on a greased sheet pan covered in parchment paper that’s greased and floured. If that doesn’t keep your cake from sticking to the pan, nothing will.

Garten’s second tip is to gently roll the warm cake up on a cotton dish towel coated with confectioner’s sugar, and letting it cool completely before spreading with filling and re-rolling. This should help prevent the cake from cracking.

The filling itself is easy to make. Just beat together mascarpone cheese, sugar, and cream until light and fluffy, then stir in some finely chopped crystallized ginger and sea salt.

It’s a dynamic dessert, with warming spices throughout the cake, a gingery bite in the frosting, creamy richness, and just enough sweetness. This year, you and your Thanksgiving guests will be left thinking, “pie who?”

