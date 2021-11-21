Martha Stewart Just Solved The Thanksgiving Leftover Issue With This Delicious Recipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart has our back all year round, with updates on classic dishes and new meals that make our mouths water uncontrollably. And this time, she may have saved our butts with a new recipe that makes use of all of our Thanksgiving leftovers.

On Nov 20, Stewart posted a picture of the delicious meal, called the Day-After-Thanksgiving Skillet Breakfast. She captioned the post, “Thanksgiving dinner might be the main event, but this encore presentation gives leftovers a star turn the next morning. Frozen hashbrowns form the base for this one-skillet meal. They sizzle solo in the oven before being layered with shredded turkey, sweet potatoes, and green beans. Then the whole thing is topped with cheese and eggs and baked until the whites are just set and the cheese has melted.”

The Day-After-Thanksgiving Skillet Breakfast is the answer to any leftover Thanksgiving meal problems. It contains Thanksgiving staples like turkey, sweet potatoes and has some extra breakfast treats like eggs and cheese.

With a total prep and cooking time of less than an hour, this meal only takes three steps to create this mouth-watering meal.

Get the recipe for Martha Stewart’s Day-After-Thanksgiving Skillet Breakfast.

