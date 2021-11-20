Get In the Holiday Spirit With Giada De Laurentiis’ Ciabatta and Chestnut Stuffing Recipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From the turkey to the mashed potatoes, there are some parts of a Thanksgiving meal that you can’t leave out. But that doesn’t mean you can’t revamp your go-to recipes. Giada De Laurentiis just posted a new Thanksgiving-themed recipe — and we’re already daydreaming about it.

On Nov 20, De Laurentiis posted to her cooking page, @thegiadzy, a mouth-watering picture of her family’s homemade Thanksgiving stuffing.

The caption read, “Do you have a go-to stuffing for Thanksgiving, or do you like to mix it up? @auntraffy’s ciabatta stuffing with pancetta and chestnuts has been in @giadadelaurentiis’ family for years, and we’ve got the #recipe on Giadzy!”

With a total prep and cook time of 90 minutes, this hefty side dish is perfect for any type of cook — novice or expert. Made with delicious ingredients like pancetta, whole chestnuts, and rosemary leaves, this dish takes less than ten steps for perfection.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta recipe.

If you’re craving more De Laurentiis’ recipes, check out her cookbook, “Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita: A Cookbook.”

