When Brooke Shields isn’t busy showing off her skin care routine or, you know, starring in a blockbuster, you can find the actor smuggling her family’s favorite Christmas meal in a carry-on bag during the holidays.

Yep, you read that right. The A Castle for Christmas star and her husband, Chris Henchy, travel to her family’s home for Christmas every year — but not without Henchy’s beloved homemade smoked brisket in tow. “We take meat,” Shields said in a Nov. 17 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “My husband smokes his own brisket, he makes his own dry rub. And my family loves it the night before Christmas, so we go through the security with these big pieces of meat.”

Shields’ mouth-watering description of her family’s favorite smoked brisket is enough to convince us — we can clearly see why it’s in high demand, especially during the holiday season. But the actor was honest about her role in the cooking process. “I say ‘our’ as if I had anything to do with it,” Shields says. “He [Henchy] smokes the brisket for like, twelve hours.”

It sounds like Shields has her family’s highly anticipated smoked brisket delivery down to a science. She assured hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the Transportation Security Administration officers at the airport know exactly what to expect when they see Shields and Henchy traveling during the holidays. Now they all know,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Did you bring the brisket? You brought the brisket!’ The TSA guys now know our brisket.”

We can’t say that we blame Shields’ family for loving the classic holiday staple — brisket is versatile enough to marinate in a slow cooker or put in a smoker. It sounds like the latter is how Shields’ prefers the dish, though. Especially when it’s her husband’s recipe.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: