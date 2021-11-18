Giada De Laurentiis has done it again! The Giada’s Holiday Handbook host is clearly all about taking risks when it comes to cooking for Thanksgiving (crispy turkey bites, anyone?) and her latest dessert recipe falls right into the category of unconventional-yet-completely-delicious. Let’s take a closer look at how she creates the flavor mash-up that is her cherry and cranberry cobbler, shall we?

First, De Laurentiis forms the crust by adding traditional flour, polenta flour, and powdered sugar. The chef recommends using cornmeal too, since it pairs so well with the dessert’s two main fruits. “You can also use cornmeal,” she advises. “It adds a nice texture, and I think it’s gonna be really good with the cranberries and the cherries.”

Unlike its traditional cherry pie or cranberry cobbler counterparts, De Laurentiis’ cherry and cranberry cobbler isn’t meant to be super sweet. Still, she suggests adding some spice to offset the sour taste. “It’s not a sweet cobbler,” she says. “It’s a little bit more of a tart cobbler, so I like a little bit of cinnamon to give it a little bit of depth.” The cookbook author also adds baking powder and salt to balance out the sweetness that the cinnamon delivers.

Once the rest of the crust is formed De Laurentiis adds it to the bottom of her pan — but in true Giada fashion, not without a neat hack. “Take a drinking glass and push down all of the crust,” she says. While the crust is baking, the cooking expert works on the filling. Cranberries, cherries, brown sugar, flour, and salt are among the ingredient list. But there’s a surprising extra fruit she adds to the mix. “We’re gonna grate an orange as well, and it works really well with the cranberries and cherries,” De Laurentiis says.

De Laurentiis advises that the crust should be cooled before adding in the filling. Then finally, it’s time to finish the recipe. “Take the leftover dough, and you can just crumble it right over the top,” De Laurentiis instructs. “This is my favorite part, the topping. The little crumbles. They are the best!”