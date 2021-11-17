Costco is Selling Gingerbread Decorating Kits For Less Than $10

Gingerbread cookies are a staple of holiday snacking, but making gingerbread from scratch is actually kind of hard. First, you need the right balance of spices and sweeteners, but most importantly, you need to get the texture right. Some gingerbread is so hard you can barely bite through it, but if it’s too soft or crumbly, your cookies won’t come out looking right. Our solution? Just head to Costco! They’re selling gingerbread decorating kits that take all of the hard work out of making these iconic holiday cookies.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Gingerbread Decorating Kits at Costco were spotted by Instagram account Costco_DoesItAgain. In stores, you can find them for as low as $9.79, though prices vary depending on location. You can also score a two-pack of gingerbread decorating kits on Costco’s website, but they’re a little more expensive, at $29.99.

Courtesy of Stockmeyer.

Stockmeyer Gingerbread Decorating Kits $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

Each kit comes with three soft gingerbread cookies to decorate, along with pre-made icing and candies to use to embellish the cookies. There’s no baking or mixing required, so you can get right to the fun part.

If you don’t have a Costco membership (sign up now and you’ll never miss out), all hope is not lost.

This Wilton Gingerbread Decorating Kit comes with eight cookies, green fondant, three colors of icing, a variety of candies for decorating, and even some stickers.

Courtesy of Wilton.

Wilton Gingerbread Cookie Kit $26.99 Buy now Sign Up

Wherever you end up shopping, don’t miss out on your chance to create a holiday cookie classic this year. No one will guess that your gingerbread masterpiece came from a box!

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

Watch: Peppermint Bark Is the Perfect Holiday Gift That You Can Make Right at Home

