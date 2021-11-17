Martha Stewart Just Shared Her Mom’s Classic Mashed Potato Recipe & They’re Irresistible

One of the reasons why we love Thanksgiving so much is that it’s a time to pull out our family recipes and take a walk down memory lane. When we make recipes that our parents and grandparents also prepared for the holidays, it’s like we open up a link through time that connects us to those precious days of yore. Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about family recipes. Her mom, Mrs. Kostyra (also known as “Big Martha”), was known for her cooking skills. Stewart has shared several of her mother’s recipes in the past in Martha Stewart Living, and this year, she’s sharing a doozy with us just in time for Thanksgiving: her mom’s recipe for mashed potatoes.

The potatoes are a rich and decadent side dish that relies on simple but luscious ingredients to transform them from simple mashed spuds to a velvety, buttery pot of happiness.

Making the potatoes is a fairly simple process. Instead of peeling and chopping the potatoes and then boiling them, you actually boil them whole. When they’re cool enough to handle, you then rub the skins off with your hands. Chop the potatoes into large chunks, then place them in the bowl of a stand mixer with cream cheese, butter, milk, and heavy cream, beating until they’re smooth and combined.

Add the mashed potatoes back to their pot, stir in some additional heavy cream, and cook until they’re piping hot.

The recipe is simple, but the results are perfection. The cream cheese adds richness and a subtle tang to the potatoes that will keep you reaching for another spoonful, while the cream, milk, and butter give the potatoes a velvety smooth texture.

Family recipes are always a treat, even when the family in question isn’t your own. After you taste these mashed potatoes, you’ll be thankful Martha Stewart shared her family’s recipe with the world.

