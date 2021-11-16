Yes, it might be true that Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker might be making baby plans. But we think the raw Snickers bars recipe the celeb just shared on her lifestyle website, Poosh, is also extremely headline-worthy right now.

Kardashian shared a beautifully styled snap to her Instagram stories of some colorful ingredients to tease her go-to snack recipe. “How to make raw vegan snickers bars,” she wrote with a link to the recipe, over a bowl of medjool dates, coconut milk, cocoa powder, and greens. The next story was a deliciously up-close-and-personal shot of the finished product. And after seeing that, we literally could not wait to make them.

It’s no surprise that this raw Snickers bars recipe is both gluten-free and vegan. Kardashian has been open about her healthy lifestyle as a busy, single, working, social mom — plus, we can’t forget that she’s been an advocate for healthier meals at her own kids’ schools. So this Snickers-inspired recipe is very on-brand for the entrepreneur.

Kardashian and Poosh partnered with Nikki Elisheva, the chef and blogger behind My Sweet Belly, for the recipe. Elisheva gushes about her creation and why it’s such a great option that keeps Kardashian coming back for more. “Since they’re so nutrient-dense, they’re more filling than a traditional candy bar,” Elisheva told Poosh.

While the prep time only takes 10 minutes, these Snickers bars take 2 hours to bake. The recipe is broken up into four parts: the no-bake brownie base (cocoa powder, peanut butter powder and dates, anyone!?), the cream layer, the caramel layer, and the chocolate layer. Once you’ve made all parts of the bars in that exact order, you can pour the chocolate onto the top caramel layer and allow the bars to freeze for about 30 minutes.

You can also make this recipe nut-free by swapping out any nut ingredients for sunflower seed butter and sunflower seeds.

If you’re not in a rush to finish off the entire batch, you can freeze these raw, vegan Snickers bars for up to three months. We don’t think we’ll have any leftovers that will last that long, though, to be honest.

Get the full recipe from My Sweet Belly