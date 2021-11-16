Ina Garten is a household name for a reason — the woman can cook, but she’s also the authority on all things homemaking. Seriously, who else can offer expert advice on how to freeze bread and save money simultaneously, or create a roast chicken recipe so good it made John Krasinski propose? The best-selling cookbook author proved herself even more (as if she needed to) with an entire collection of make-ahead, classic Thanksgiving recipes for a stress-free Turkey Day.

The Barefoot Contessa did not hold back when it came to her opening recipe: make-ahead turkey and gravy. “After years of stressing over the turkey, I found that roasting and carving it ahead of time, arranging it on an oven-proof platter over a bed of gravy, and then putting it in the oven before dinner is SO much easier than trying to carve a hot turkey at the table!” Garten wrote on Instagram. “It’s also the best turkey I’ve ever made.”

Garten suggests making a rub for the turkey three days before you roast it. After you wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least two days, unwrap the turkey the day before cooking — roast it, alternating the parts that get cooked. Yep, it’s that easy!

The cooking hostess advises to pour the gravy into a serving platter, and arrange the carved turkey on top. And since since we’re talking about Ina Garten here, the make-ahead turkey gravy she shared sounds way tastier than the average recipe. This one stars flavors that pack a serious punch, like onions and sage. Garten uses chicken stock, flour and other familiar ingredients to get the gravy started — but it’s the Cognac and Pinot Grigio that really set it apart from the rest.