This Costco Meal is Perfect For Busy Nights Leading Up To Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is arguably the biggest cooking day of the year for lots of families, and even the weeks leading up to the big day can be filled with tasks like deep cleaning the house, preparing make-ahead gravy and cranberry sauce, and freezing rounds of pie dough. It’s a busy, hectic time, and the last thing anyone wants to do after a packed day of cleaning and cooking is to cook and clean more. It can be hard to also make a tasty dinner this time of year, but there is hope. Costco is selling a family-sized meal that you can just throw in the oven to heat up while you do whatever it is you need to get done, and even the kids will love it.

The meal in question? It’s Costco’s ravioli lasagna in bolognese sauce. Instagram user CostcoHotFinds sounded the alarm that the meal is on sale through November 21. Each tray of lasagna goes for $4.69/lb, and each tray will be $3 off during the sale.

The oven-ready lasagna is made by layering cheesy ravioli made with ricotta, parmesan, romano, and asiago cheese with a pork and beef bolognese. Then, everything is smothered in mozzarella and provolone, which becomes melty and delicious in the oven.

The foil tray the lasagna comes in can be put right in the oven to heat up – just remove the plastic cover. Don’t throw it away, though – if you have any leftovers you can put the cover back on the tray and pop the whole thing in your fridge, saving you the hassle of dirtying a separate storage container.

You could also freeze a tray of the lasagna and take it out when you need a meal but have no time to prep. Throw the lasagna in a 350 degree oven with a layer of foil on top until it’s hot throughout and the cheese on top is melted, and you’ll be thanking your lucky stars that you’ve got a Costco membership.

No Costco near you? You can also try to make the recipe yourself. Frozen ravioli, a jar of marinara, a bag of cheese, and you’ve got a quick vegetarian version of this meal to enjoy. When you’ve been working, cooking, and cleaning all day, paradise tastes like a tray of ravioli lasagna.

