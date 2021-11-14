Martha Stewart’s Show-Stopping Cherry-Cheese Strudel Pie Relies On This Store-Bought Shortcut

Martha Stewart has blessed us once again with a mouth-watering, decadent dessert that’s guaranteed to wow our holiday guests. The queen of all things cooking and organization has once again put her take on a classic, All-American dish, and made it somehow even better. Stewart just shared a genius new take on the cherry pie: Cherry-Cheese Strudel Pie, and we’re already fantasizing about how it tastes.

Even better: That gorgeous braided crust comes from store-bought puff pastry dough, so you can save yourself a few hours of prep time. Just take a look at this showstopper, below:

She captioned the post, “This cherry-cheese strudel pie is a total crowd-pleaser. A custardy mix of cream cheese, ricotta, and egg—marbled with a swirl of tart cherry sauce—bakes up into a delicious filling. The bottom crust is made with store-bought puff pastry. It stays light and airy thanks to blind-baking, while scoring it gives the edges a rustic braided look.”

The recipe relies on store-bought puff pastry, sugar, unbleached all-purpose flour, ricotta, and sour cherries, to name a few.

The dessert takes about three hours to make, but we’re betting that as soon as it’s done, you’ll have your holiday guests oohing, ahhing, and swarming around for seconds.

Get the full recipe for Martha Stewart’s Cherry-Cheese Strudel Pie.

And if you’re craving more Martha Stewart recipes, check out Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts Baking Book on Amazon.

