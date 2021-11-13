This Ingredient In Martha Stewart’s Classic Cornbread Recipe Is Dividing Fans

One of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the delicious, mouth-watering sides. From homemade stuffing to mashed potatoes, we’d argue that they outshine the turkey every time. This year, ahead of the big day, Martha Stewart shared an Instagram post featuring her classic cornbread recipe — but some fans seem divided over one ingredient: sugar.

“This classic cornbread strikes the right balance between tender and crumbly,” she captioned the video. “Drizzle with honey and serve warm! Plus, you can also use our recipe to make Thanksgiving stuffing.”

With a total prep and cook time of 30 minutes, you can create this simple recipe for the whole family in the time it takes to watch one episode of Friends. The recipe only requires a few ingredients, like butter, baking powder, cornmeal, and sugar, to name a few.

But some people aren’t happy with just how much sugar — 6 tablespoons, to be exact — is called for in the recipe.

One disgruntled fan commented, “Cornbread shouldn’t contain sugar” while another chimed in saying, “Way too much sugar – definitely not southern cornbread!” (Ahem: Let’s note here that Stewart never claimed this is a classic Southern cornbread recipe!)

Clearly, this recipe is designed to be a bit on the sweeter side — but the directions even say that if you’re planning to use it to make cornbread dressing, you should reduce the amount of sugar to two tablespoons.

Either way, treat yourself and your family to some delicious cornbread — or cornbread stuffing.

Get the full recipe for Martha Stewart’s Classic Cornbread.

And if you’re craving more Martha Stewart recipes, check out Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook on Amazon.

