Hot cocoa bombs first hit the scene last year and when we say hit, we mean it literally. They took over stores, TikTok and our own kitchens because they were selling out so fast that we had to start making them ourselves at home. But this year there is no shortage of hot cocoa bombs and as a matter of fact, one of our go-to coffee chains just announced that they’re releasing new hot cocoa bombs and you better believe we have plans to stock up.

This week, Dunkin’ announced they would be launching their very own hot cocoa bombs in collaboration with Frankford Candy. The Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb features a Belgian milk chocolate exterior, while the Dunkin’ Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb features a mint-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior. Both of Dunkin’s new hot cocoa bombs will also be filled with those mini marshmallows we love.

To make one, all you need to do is pour 6 ounces of hot milk over the hot cocoa bombs and watch the exterior melt away to reveal the hot cocoa mixture inside. Then just stir everything together and enjoy.

So where can you stock up on these delectable treats? Bith varieties of hot cocoa bombs will be available nationwide for a limited time at select retailers (Big Lots, H-E-B, Ross Dress For Less, and Christmas Tree Shops), as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com. We’ll be sure to update this article with a link to the hot cocoa bombs as soon as they are available.