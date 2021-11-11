Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Genius Way to Transform Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Into an Easy, Crunchy Snack

Giada De Laurentiis isn’t afraid to be a nonconformist when it comes to cooking, and her Thanksgiving menu is no different. Just think about the prosciutto-wrapped turkey the Italian chef and Giadzy founder is whipping up this year. Or her savory, one-of-a-kind apple gorgonzola crostata. We could go on and on — but what we really can’t stop thinking about right now is De Laurentiis’ crispy turkey bite recipe featured in Giada’s Holiday Handbook.

The Eat Better, Feel Better author doesn’t sweat it if she’s got a ton of leftover turkey and stuffing. Instead, she came up with this clever recipe to get friends and family excited about round two. “Whatever kind of stuff you have leftover from Thanksgiving, you can use in this dish,” De Laurentiis promises as she gathers the ingredients on Food Network’s Giada’s Holiday Handbook segment.

Leftover turkey, stuffing, chopped rosemary, one egg, smoked mozzarella, and grated parmesan cheese — because as the cooking expert says, “you gotta have some parmesan cheese for a little cheesy, extra flavor” — are what you’ll need to make these Thanksgiving snack bites.

First, De Laurentiis mixes all the ingredients together in a small bowl. Once that’s blended, she forms the mixture into small, round balls. And she was kind enough to share her secret to making them so perfectly sized: an ice cream scoop. “I’m gonna use a small little ice cream scoop so that all of the little turkey bites are the same size,” she says.

She inserts a piece of smoked mozzarella into each formed ball, for a little surprise flavor (why didn’t we think of that?!) and breads them. “The flour-egg-breadcrumb-mixture really creates a nice, light, crispy, crunchy, texture on the outside. The cookbook author and host made a note to opt for panko instead of regular breadcrumbs if you’re looking for a lighter texture.

Finally, it’s time to fry! “You just want to fry them for about two, two to three minutes or until they’re golden brown,” she explains. “Because what you really wanna do…everything is pretty much cooked…but what you wanna do is melt the smoked mozzarella inside.”

As usual, De Laurentiis didn’t disappoint. And these crispy, turkey bites sound like they’ll earn themselves a spot as a new post-Thanksgiving tradition.

Get the full recipe from the Food Network.