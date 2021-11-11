Cut the Turkey Cooking Time in Half with Martha Stewart’s Spatchcock Turkey Hack

Who says you need to spend the entire morning or afternoon roasting the turkey this Thanksgiving? Because with Martha Stewart‘s spatchcock turkey recipe, you can cut the cooking time in half (yes, in half) and, according to Stewart, serve an even more delicious bird this year.

“Rather than roasting a whole bird this Thanksgiving, take the modern route and spatchcock the turkey,” Stewart writes. “This method revolutionized turkey preparation — it cuts the cooking time in half and arguably produces a better bird.”

What is spatchcocking, you ask? Spatchcocking basically means the backbone is removed from the turkey so the bird lays flat — rather than upright — during roasting. With this process, not only does the turkey spend less time in the oven, but the thighs aren drumsticks are exposed to direct heat (which typically doesn’t happen when roasting a whole turkey), leaving you with juicy meat and evenly browned, crispy skin.

It’s surprisingly easy to spatchcock a turkey, too. In just a handful of steps — and armed with only a pair of kitchen shears and a rimmed baking sheet (put the roasting pan away!) — you’ll have your turkey prepped and ready to roast.

Stewart’s simple Roast Spatchcocked Turkey takes less than 30 minutes to prep once you’ve spatchcocked the turkey. Simply start by preheating your oven, followed by brushing the entire turkey with a mixture of oil, salt and pepper. Roast for a little over one hour, and once the thickest part of the meat reaches 165 degrees, remove from the oven and let it sit for about 20 minutes before carving it up.

It’s as simple — and quick — as that!

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

