Ina Garten’s Tuscan Turkey Roulade Puts a Delicious Tuscan Twist On Traditional Thanksgiving Turkey

When baking an entire turkey is off the table this Thanksgiving, turn to Ina Garten, who has just recipe that’ll not only slash the cooking time but also looks — and tastes — incredible: her Tuscan Turkey Roulade. And the second you slice into the dish boasting a Tuscan twist bursting with fresh sage, fresh rosemary, prosciutto, onion and garlic, you’ll never go back to the old-fashioned way of serving turkey.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To make Garten’s Tuscan Turkey Roulade, gather your ingredients, including a 5- to 6-pound boneless turkey breast with the skin on.

“What I asked the butcher to do is give me a whole boneless turkey breast with the skin still on and then I asked him to butterfly, which means to take it and fold it out,” Garten explains on an episode of Barefoot Contessa. “That way I get the herb and onion mixture throughout the whole turkey.”

As you’re spreading the onion and herb mixture onto your spread-out turkey breast, you’ll also sprinkle grated butter atop. Yes, grated butter — and this genius butter tip is the key to a moist turkey.

“You’re going to think I’m crazy but I’m going to grate [the butter,” Garten says. “It’s the easiest way to distribute it you want to make sure you get all the butter in and just distribute it … and then it gets rolled up inside the turkey and keep it really moist and delicious.”

Next, add the prosciutto; and once the turkey is completely covered, roll the turkey “jelly-roll style” to make a roulade. To keep the roll in place, tie the roulade with kitchen twine.

“The tighter you tie it, the more evenly it’s going to cook,” Garten says. “So, really give it a nice yank.”

Regency Wraps Kitchen Twine $5.48 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Now, it’s time to bake in your roasting pan. Let the roulade roast for less than two hours; and once the skin is golden brown (and the internal temp 150 degrees F!), remove from the oven, cover it with foil, and let it rest about 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Granite Ware Roasting Pan $27 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“Equally important, I’m going to cover it with aluminum foil and let it rest for 15 minutes so the juices get back into the turkey,” Garten explains.

We can practically smell the Tuscan turkey already.

“I love the way it looks. All the flavoring gets all the way through it,” Garten raves. “Once you’ve made a turkey this way, you’re never going back to the old-fashioned way.”

Get the full recipe at Food Network.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: