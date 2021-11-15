HelloFresh’s Thanksgiving Meal Kit Is Back To Take the Stress Out of the Holidays This Year

For a season that’s all about being merry and bright, the holidays sure know how to induce major stress in our lives. While every year is full of never-ending to-do lists, this year, we’ve also got major shipping delays trying to rain on our gift-giving parade. And as always, we’re tasked with curating a tasty feast for the family on top of everything else. There really isn’t enough time in the day to do it all, and honestly, it’s tempting to just call it a day and order takeout, but we’ll let you in on a game-changing dinner secret we just discovered.

Not to freak you out, but Thanksgiving is somehow less than two weeks away. And if you haven’t started planning your feast yet (that makes two of us), it’s time to get cracking on the lineup ASAP. But if you’re no Ina Garten like myself or you simply can’t begin to wrap your head around schlepping to the grocery store and fighting crowds, then we’ve found the ultimate hosting hack that’ll save you time and money.

Enter HelloFresh’s fan-favorite Thanksgiving meal kit, which is here to save the day and your sanity. This gourmet, seasonal meal kit offers the convenience, affordability, and deliciousness of HelloFresh’s other weekly kits but with elevated takes on all the classic Thanksgiving sides, desserts—and yes, the turkey. You’ll get pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step instructions that’ll make you actually look forward to whipping up Thanksgiving dinner for once in your life.

You can choose from two meat options: turkey and beef tenderloin. The turkey box feeds 8-10 people and costs $16.99 per person while the beef tenderloin option comes out to $22.49 per person and feeds 4-6 people. They come with five and four sides, respectively, along with a dessert. All you’ll need to do is follow the insanely easy-to-follow instructions, and you’ll have a wow-worthy meal that you’ll even be impressed by. Once you’ve taken care of the cooking, the only thing you literally have to worry about is setting the table and buying the wine. But maybe just have someone else take care of that?

Now, let’s get to the good stuff: the sides. From staples like Creamy Mashed Potatoes and Gravy to Roasted Delicata & Shallots and Ciabatta Stuffing, there’s no shortage of mouth-watering options included in the kit. And if you need some apps to hold everyone over until dinner, you can add on the Cranberry Brie Crostini for just $19.89 more. Trust us, you’ll fool everyone into thinking that you had everything prepared by a gourmet chef. Bonus: you’ll likely save serious change with this kit instead of buying everything at the store on your own. It’s a total win-win situation.

For the final course, your guests will not be disappointed by the Apple Ginger Crisp, which comes with a glorious cinnamon pecan crumble that tastes just like grandma made it from scratch. Basically, it’s a hug in a casserole dish—who doesn’t want that?

For delivery, your food comes in a climate-controlled box, so you don’t have to worry about it going bad before it arrives at your doorstep. Note that you’ll need to order your box by November 18th in order to receive it by Thanksgiving, so hop to it! And if you choose turkey, keep in mind that it’ll need to thaw for four days, so you’ll want to factor that into your delivery date.

When you think about the time and effort it takes to go to the grocery store, you can’t deny the savings you get by opting into HelloFresh’s Thanksgiving Box that’s delivered straight to your door. You’ve got nothing to lose except precious time if you don’t let HelloFresh do the hard work for you. A stress-free holiday meal? Count me in. Get your hands on this Thanksgiving Box and all of HelloFresh’s time-saving meal kits throughout the year by signing up for a HelloFresh subscription here. You can get 14 free meals and free shipping, so it’s a total no-brainer.