Giada De Laurentiis’ Apple Crostata Has a Funky Secret Ingredient That Wakes Up The Flavor

Is there any dessert more iconic than apple pie? We can’t think of any other dessert that has it’s own catchphrase– “as American as apple pie” – or one that we’ve eaten more over the years than a humble apple pie, which is why we think it’s time for a change. It might sound like heresay, but we’re a little bored of the same old sweet apple flavor profile. That’s why, when we saw Italian-American cookbook author and chef Giada De Laurentiis’ apple gorgonzola crostata recipe, we knew we’d have to try it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We’ve heard of pairing apple pie with cheddar, but the salty funk of gorgonzola, a type of Italian blue cheese, sounds like a more interesting match-up (and one that would be delicious with a glass of pre-Thanksgiving dinner wine).

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $16.98 Buy now Sign Up

In lieu of a traditional pie crust, De Laurentiis keeps things interesting yet again by adding a healthy portion of fine cornmeal to the dough, which gives it an extra crunch. Along with the toasted walnuts on top, there’s tons of texture in this crostata to counteract the softness of the cooked apples.

Courtesy of Roland.

Roland Foods Fine Grain Yellow Polenta from Italy $9.01 Buy now Sign Up

It’s also a nice accompaniment to a traditional Thanksgiving meal that, while delicious, doesn’t offer much in the way of crunchy textures – comforting mush tends to be the name of the game at our feast (stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams…you get the picture).

Because this tart is both sweet and savory, you can serve it several ways. De Laurentiis offers it up as an appetizer to her guests, and we agree that it’s perfect cocktail hour fare. But it could also be a tasty dessert option for those who like a more savory after-dinner treat.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Bunch of Holiday Cooking & Hostess Tips With Us & They Are Brilliant

