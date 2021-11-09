Trader Joe’s Now Has Tons of Pre-Made Thanksgiving Side Dishes That Will Save You So Much Time

It’s hard not to love Trader Joe’s, but it’s really hard not to love Trader Joe’s around Thanksgiving. Their healthy, slightly quirky food and drink products make them a natural go-to for whipping up a hardy holiday meal in just minutes. And even though you can also buy fresh turkeys there — it’s their super convenient Thanksgiving side dishes that are keeping us sane come Thanksgiving.

Take a look at Trader Joe's killer selection of pre-made Thanksgiving side dishes which also includes bringing back some old fan favorites.

Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing

When you replace traditional chunks of bread in stuffing with cornbread, that’s when the magic happens. All you have to do is warm it up and serve!

Trader Joe’s Sweet Pull-Apart Aloha Rolls

These sweet, Hawaiian-inspired rolls are just fine warmed up with butter — but they also make for a great Thanksgiving-themed slider, too.

Trader Joe’s Harvest Apple Salad Kit

Upgrade a traditional side salad with one that contains all the flavors we love about fall. This spring mix includes cheddar cheese, apple cinnamon chips, pecans and an apple vinaigrette.

Fresh Cranberry-Orange Relish

Save yourself time with this delicious, fresh cranberry-and-orange concoction.

Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice

This pre-made, totally revolutionary side dish is everything you love about stuffing — made in the form of savory fried rice.

Green Bean Casserole Bites

If you love green beans but just don’t have time to bake a full-blown green bean casserole, these bite-sized versions will do just fine.

Condensed Cream of Portabella Mushroom Soup

Creamy, portabella mushroom soup never tasted so good. We promise we won’t tell anyone it wasn’t made from scratch.

Trader Joe’s Four-Cheese Scalloped Potatoes

Scalloped potatoes with four different amazing kinds of cheese are a must on Thanksgiving. Thank you, Trader Joe’s, for this grab-and-go version.

Trader Joe’s Holiday Vegetable Hash

Guests will appreciate the taste of vegetable hash. This one is filled with butternut squash, sweet potatoes, celery, parsley, sage and rosemary.

Trader Joe’s Harvest Spaghetti Squash Spirals

This healthy, squash-based dish is dressed in a savory seasonal sauce, with chunks of butternut squash.

Trader Joe’s Fresh Cranberry Sauce

It might not beat mom’s traditional recipe, but this jarred cranberry sauce is just too easy to pass up — made the same exact way with plump, whole cranberries.

Trader Joe’s Creamed Greens

Brussel sprouts, kale and parmesan cheese star in a wholesome frozen package of creamed greens.

Trader Joe’s Scallopini Potatoes

An Italian supplier elevated Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving sides to this next level this year by blessing us with this creamy, layered scallopini potato dish.

Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

Stuffing flavored potato chips? If these are wrong to eat as a side dish on Thanksgiving, then we don’t want to be right.

We can’t wait to save on time and dive head first into these convenient and delicious pre-packaged side dishes from Trader Joe’s this year.