Trader Joe’s Holiday Items Are Finally Coming Back & This Is What We’re Most Excited For

One of our favorite things about Trader Joe’s, other than their affordable selection of cheese and wine, which is basically a staple duo in our diet this time of year, is their seasonal selections. We always go wild for their pumpkin spice everything, but a new season is upon us, and Trader Joe’s has announced that they’re about to release their holiday items nationwide. From Jingle Jangle sweet snack mix to Gluten-Free Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s, holiday decor to giftable beauty items, Trader Joe’s has all of your needs covered this year.

We obviously love to stock our own cupboards with TJ’s seasonal sweets, but they have more than a few that make amazing gifts, too.

Chocolate lovers are definitely in for a treat this year. Items like Boozy Little Chocolate Truffles, the Dark Chocolate Collection, Chocolate Covered Pretzel Twist Assortment, Dark Chocolate Oranges, the Chocolate Passport, and the Taste Test of Caramels all make amazing gifts, for yourself or someone else you love, and they’re pretty darn affordable, too.

Trader Joe’s has an impressive selection of home and beauty items this year, too. For the home, you can find Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap, White Pine-scented hand soap and lotion, Cedar Balsam Scented Pinecones (a refreshing change from cinnamon), Mini Felted Wool Garlands, an Ivy Wreath with Fairy Lights, and more that will bring the holiday spirit to your home.

In the beauty realm, the Moisturizing Lip Balm Set can be split up to make a bunch of stocking stuffers, and pretty much anyone would love the Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask, Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream Trio, Body Butter Trio, and Hand Crafted Bar Soap Set.

There’s more. From advent calendars to olive wood cutting boards and servingware, peppermint everything (the mini peppermint meringues are back!), mistletoe and other decorative plants, Trader Joe’s has you covered.

Their holiday items will be rolling out into stores starting today, but the selection will vary based on location and availability. Don’t see an item you love at your usual store? It might be worth checking out a different location nearby to see if they’ve got it. You never know what holiday gems you might find tucked into the aisles at any Trader Joe’s during the merriest season of all!

