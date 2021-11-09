Giada De Laurentiis’ Prosciutto-Wrapped Turkey Is The Star Of Her 2021 Thanksgiving Menu

We’ve roasted, smoked, brined, and spatchcocked, but we’re still always looking for new ways to cook our turkey for Thanksgiving. And this year, many of us aregathering with family for the first time in a couple of years for the holidays, so we want to make things extra special. That’s why, when we saw Giada De Laurentiis‘ 2021 Thanksgiving menu, we knew we’d hit the jackpot. From a prosciutto-wrapped turkey to some vibrant vegetable sides and a decadent dessert spread, this is just the sort of meal inspiration we’ve been looking for.

First up, the turkey. De Laurentiis takes a 14-pound bird and treats it to a dry brine made of salt, lemon zest, red pepper flakes, and thyme, stuffing the turkey cavity with shallots, lemon, thyme, and rosemary before allowing it to chill in the fridge for 1-2 days.

The day of Thanksgiving, take the turkey out of the fridge, and cover it completely with thinly sliced prosciutto, using toothpicks as needed to secure it to your turkey. The turkey is roasted for three hours at 350, then 45 minutes at 400, until the meat is cooked through and the prosciutto is crispy all over your bird.

The result is a tender, succulent, and utterly flavorful turkey, with drippings that will make some of the best gravy you’ve ever had (or, you can take the De Laurentiis route and make a sauce of drippings, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar). Just try not to sneak too many pieces of crispy prosiutto while you’re carving the turkey – it’s irresistible.

De Laurentiis gives her sides an Italian flair, too. She’s serving up an antipasti platter and an apple gorgonzola crostata as appetizers, then a brussels sprouts, kale and pomegranate salad, cheesy baked mashed potatoes with peas and a crispy parmesan crust, buttermilk cornbread, cranberry sauce, ciabatta and chestnut stuffing with pancetta, vegetable Parmesan, Parmesan creamed corn, and an artichoke gratinata as sides. If that isn’t a feast, we don’t know what is.

Last but not least, there’s dessert. This year, De Laurentiis is opting for a chocolate almond cheesecake and pumpkin ricotta cookies.

Our only remaining question about the De Laurentiis Thanksgiving: where’s our invite?

