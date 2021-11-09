If Martha Stewart says so, it must be true. That’s the motto we live and die by — especially when the homemaker guru says she has the answer for making Thanksgiving dinner prep a little less hectic. The queen of all things cooking, decorating and entertaining is sharing her genius, easy-to-follow Thanksgiving timeline with us so that we can make it through cooking an entire turkey dinner with our sanity still intact, too.

The author of 99 must-have cookbooks, including her most recent, Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts, has broken up her “Get-Ahead Timeline” into three different sections. There’s a separate timeline for prepping the turkey, one for the side dishes and a final installment for desserts.

First, the star of the show: the turkey. Stewart suggests prepping your turkey a full week before Thanksgiving. To start, you’ll need to make space for it in your fridge. You’ll also need ample time to thaw the turkey and prepare the brine.

Believe it or not, you should start preparing your sides a week early as well. While you don’t have to do all of the chopping and cooking that far in advance, you should make sure your grocery list is complete and get all of your grocery shopping done a week before the big day.

Take inventory of what you already have in your kitchen. Write down individual lists for ingredients and equipment or appliances you might still need. Stewart advises shopping up to four days ahead for produce, to make sure it’s still fresh.

Thanksgiving day should be reserved for finishing touches and shouldn’t require much more work than combining ingredients and cooking.

Martha’s timeline is complete with every detail you could possibly need for your Thanksgiving prep so make sure to go check out the complete timeline on Stewart’s website.

This make-ahead to-do list makes us feel a little better about hosting Thanksgiving — and prematurely hungry. Thanks, Martha!

