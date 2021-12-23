This Sous Vide Cooker on Amazon Will Make You Feel Like a Pro Chef —& You’ll Never Overcook Your Food Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are right around the corner (tomorrow!), and with the holiday season comes a mountain of feasts. With all of those hungry mouths comes a lot of meals, and sometimes only one person is in charge of the food. And that can get overwhelming very quickly, which means over- or undercooking food is bound to happen with so much multitasking.

If you’re wondering what kitchen tool may save you some stress (and your food), then it’s time to buy a sous vide precision cooker. If you haven’t used one of these before, sous vide (which means “under vacuum” in French) is a precise, temperature-controlled cooking process where you vacuum seal your food and then cook it in water. This technique used to be for pros only, but now you can do it with ease at home so you can serve up restaurant-quality meals consistently.

The Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Kit is an essential kitchen tool for cooking some of your family’s favorite meals perfectly, from salmon to eggs. And the best part? It’s on sale for 21 percent off right now, so you won’t want to miss out on this deal—that’s $60 off!

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Kit $278.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Using the luxe is as easy as it comes — with only a three-step process. First, you attach the cooker to the container, then cook per the instructions with the Anova app, and then finish it off by grilling, searing, or broiling your food.

Now if you only want the Precision Cooker and phone holder, Amazon has it available separately.

Courtesy of Amazon. Courtesy of Amazon.

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker $199.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Amazon also has a super useful cooking container, in case your kitchenware collection needs a specific container for your favorite dishes.

Courtesy of Amazon. Courtesy of Amazon.

Anova Precision Cooker Container 12L $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: