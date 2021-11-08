Martha Stewart’s Pie Crust Trick Makes It Easier To Create Pretty Pie Designs

It happens every year. We scroll tirelessly through Instagram and TikTok, marveling at everyone’s Thanskgiving pies with beautifully designed crusts, only to butcher our own pie crust when the time comes. We usually opt for a simple fork press or finger crimp on the edge of our pies, but even that can get tricky, because too often, our all-butter pie crust just won’t stay together. So what’s the trick? It turns out, there really is one, and it goes against most conventional pie crust wisdom. But if Martha Stewart says it’s okay, we’re definitely going to try it out.

Usually, everyone tells you not to overwork your pie crust. It’s probably the number one tip we read in every recipe. You want to keep your ingredients ice cold, use a food processor so you can stop blending the butter and flour together at just the right moment, and gently pat the dough into a circle to before chilling and rolling it out with your rolling pin. This is to make the crust flaky and light instead of tough. But Stewart’s pie crust trick defies conventional wisdom.

Rather than stopping your food processor when the butter and flour have come together in pea-sized clumps, as is standard, Stewart says to pulse your dough three to four extra times.

Yes, your dough might tehnically come out a little less flaky, but it’s barely noticeable, and the trade off? Your dough becomes much more workable when you roll it out, thanks to a little extra gluten development. That makes it easier to cut, snip, and crimp your dough into fun designs.

Using this simple trick can help you then transform your pie dough into works of art like the ones you see everyone blasting all over social media this time of year. Whether you opt for a braided pie crust, a crosshatch look, or a classic lattice, your pie crust designs will be way easier to execute when using Stewart’s tip.

