Costco Is Selling The Ultimate Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer For a Limited Time

Thanksgiving is almost here, and that means many of us are getting ready to host an epic meal for our loved ones. But when you’re hosting, there’s nothing more stressful than having a house full of hungry guests, two more hours of waiting until the turkey is done roasting, and nothing but canned cranberry sauce and turkey-shaped butter patties to offer your guests in the mean time. Sometimes we just get so caught up in our Thanskgiving menus that we forget about appetizers, but this year, Costco is making it easy to whet your guests’ appetites before the turkey, thanks to their pull-apart cheese bread loaves.

The bread was spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds. It’s from the French brand Tipiak, and is a product of France (meaning the cheese is top quality). Each package contains two loaves of French country bread that have been scored and filled with emmentaler, mozzarella, and brie cheeses, for the perfect balance of creamy, stretchy cheesiness.

It’s only $10.99 for those with a Costco membership, which costs even less than the ingredients to make this pull-apart cheese bread from scratch would. Serve it up on your favorite serving platter, with a side of cranberry sauce for dipping – the combination of tart-sweet cranberry and salty, rich cheese bread is a match made in heaven.

You could also give this cheesy pull-apart bread the stuffing treatment, and serve it alongside your meal. Make a Thanksgiving compound butter from softened butter, add chopped fresh sage, thyme, rosemary, parsley, and garlic, then slather that all over the top and insides of the pull-apart cheese bread before baking it. The smell as it bakes alone will get you in the mood for a Thanksgiving feast.

