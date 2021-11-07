Martha Stewart Swears By This All-Natural Flour For Her Recipes — & We Found It At Wal-Mart

While we love — and quite frankly, obsess over — Martha Stewart’s recipes, we kinda wish we knew what some of her go-to products are in her own kitchen.

So we put on our detective caps and found an interview back in 2007 that shed some light on Stewart’s favorite cooking products. Back in 2007, Stewart divulged to the Chicago Tribune that one of her favorite things is the King Arthur Flour, saying, “I always use this unbleached all-natural flour.”

And if you’re hesitant on whether she still has a powerful love for King Arthur Flour, don’t worry. She ended up baking with the King Arthur distributor at their facility back in 2014 — so the love is still strong.

The best part is that her favorite flour is available at Wal-Mart.

King Arthur, Unbleached All- Natural Flour Wal-Mart.

King Arthur All-Natural Unbleached Flour

The King Arthur Unbleached Bread Flour is available at Wal-Mart in a five-pound bag, so you won’t run out sooner than expected.

The chef-favorite — and Martha Stewart-approved product — has no preservations, is Non-GMO verified, and is certified kosher; so you can use it no matter the meal. It also contains 12.7% protein to create soft, lofty loaves of bread for your meals.

Martha Stewart approved and all-natural? Sign us up.

