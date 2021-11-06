Ina Garten Revealed Her All-Time Favorite Mustards & They’re The Secret To Her Perfect Vinaigrettes

Who doesn’t love a good, sharp taste of mustard on their favorite dish? Whether it be a juicy steak or a delicious sauce, it’s no wonder Ina Garten loves the ingredient. Mustard is one of Garten’s all-time favorite ingredients — and she finally dished which ones she loves above the rest. She told the TODAY Show, “The two of them together are great in vinaigrettes and sauces.”

She divulged that her top two picks were the Maille Wholegrain Mustard and the Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard Squeeze Bottle. Dijon mustard is a frequently used ingredient in Garten’s recipes, so it’s no wonder she chose just delicious choices. And the best part is that they’re both extremely affordable.

Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard Squeeze Bottle Courtesy of Target.

If you’re looking for that extra pow to your favorite sandwich recipe, or are craving an Ina Garten-approved vinaigrette, then you can’t go wrong with adding a squeeze or two of the Grey Poupon mustard. The Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard Squeeze Bottle is made from a gourmet recipe back in 1777 and features number one grade mustard seeds and white wine.

Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard Squeeze Bottle $2.99

Maille Wholegrain Mustard Amazon.

The Maille Wholegrain Mustard is a sumptuous blend of vinegar, mustard seeds, and white wine. The French ingredient is perfect for any dish, from when you treat yourself to a gourmet meal or want a fun spin on a hearty salad.

Maille Wholegrain Mustard $11.90 on Amazon.com

So if you’re looking to spice up, or add a touch of flavor to your classic meals, then why not go with Ina Garten’s approved choices?

