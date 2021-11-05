Martha Stewart’s Spiced Sweet-Potato Cake with Meringue Frosting Is a Daring, Yet Delicious Thanksgiving Dessert

In charge of the dessert this Thanksgiving? Sure, you can opt for store-bought and swing by Costco to pick up one of their popular pumpkin pies. But we recommend giving it the ‘ole Martha Stewart try and turning to one of her most daring — and most delicious — Thanksgiving desserts: her Spiced Sweet-Potato Cake with Meringue Frosting.

“In this one-layer cake, sweet potatoes are gussied up with pumpkin-pie spice, that beloved blend of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. A frosting of Italian meringue, which gets lightly toasted with a wave of your kitchen torch or a quick blast in the broiler, makes a spectacular topping,” Stewart writes of the dessert, which is featured in this month’s Martha Stewart Living.

To make Stewart’s marshmallow-topped cake (one that could totally pass as a sweet side or an appetizer), you’ll need just 30 minutes to prep this single-layer cake that features pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar and sweet potatoes. Not only that, you’ll also need quite a few cooking tools, in addition to your ingredients.

To start, gather your cookware and cooking tools, including a rimmed baking sheet, a 9-by-13-inch cake pan (or baking dish), a mixer, an offset spatula, a wire rack, a sauce pan, and a piping bag.

Now, it’s time to bake! You’ll start by baking your sweet potatoes, followed by mixing your batter. Bake the batter for about 30 minutes and let it cool. Then, make your frosting, which requires sugar, corn syrup, egg whites, salt and cream of tartar. Once your frosting’s cooled and stiff, transfer it into your piping bag and decorate the cake.

Get the full recipe at Stewart’s website.

