Ashley Graham Loves This Decadent Cookie Brand & It’s Available for Delivery

There’s something about that intoxicating scent of ooey, gooey, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies wafting through the home that feels like a warm, comforting hug on particularly chilly evenings. But on days when you just don’t have the time to bust out the stand mixer to whip up a batch of sweets, order it! And we’re not the only ones who totally advocate for getting your sweets delivered to your doorstep. Model mom Ashley Graham‘s also a fan of placing an order for cookies, and one of her go-to bakeries just so happens to be a fan-favorite: Levain Bakery.

“@LevainBakery gluten-free chocolate chip cookies in almond milk,” Graham captioned her Instagram Story this week along with an enviable photo of just that.

It’s no wonder Graham — and many others — love Levain Bakery. The New York City-based bakery opened in 1995 and has since captured the hearts — and stomachs — of cookie devourers. Their baked goods are virtually always moist and perfectly baked, and Levain always has an assortment of flavors from which to choose — making it a must-stop shop among locals and tourists alike. And for those who aren’t able to shop the bakery in-person, don’t worry, they ship nationwide.

Levain Bakery’s sets also make for great gifts, especially during the holidays. Whether you choose classic chocolate chip or opt to add a little crunch with Levain’s chocolate chip walnut, the famed bakery is a great place to shop for gifts for coworkers, friends, you name it.

Our personal favorite, though? Levain’s Signature Cookie Assortment gift box.

The gift set includes chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip and oatmeal raisin — and we’re already drooling.

