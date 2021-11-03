Ina Garten & Gordon Ramsay Swear By This Cookware Line & It’s Massively Discounted at Nordstrom Today

The worst part of putting away the dishes is dealing with our old, warped pans that never seem to sit quite right in the cupboard. Some of them were hand-me-downs, some were thrift store finds, but either way, it’s time for them to get an upgrade. But choosing out a new set of pots and pans, especially in a world of cheap knock-offs that are only designed to last a few months, can be daunting. So we look to the experts: Ina Garten and Gordon Ramsay. They both swear by cookware from All-Clad (Ramsay even featured it in Hell’s Kitchen), so when we saw that there was a huge All-Clad sale at Nordstrom today, we got excited.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To start with, every kitchen needs a set of skillets. We love this set of 10-inch and 12-inch hard anodized aluminum nonstick frying pans, which will be your kitchen workhorses. Everything from scrambled eggs to seared steaks can be made in these bad boys, and they’re even oven and dishwasher safe. The set is currently 33 percent off.

Courtesy of All-Clad.

All-Clad 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set $99.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re really looking to upgrade, you can opt for the shiny, gorgeous 10-piece stainless steel cookware set, which truly might last you your entire life. This set, which includes two fry pans, two sauce pans, a sautee pan, and a stockpot, is usually $1,290, but today it’s 45 percent off, just $699.99. It’s a kitchen investment that will pay off big time.

Courtesy of All-Clad.

All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $699.99 Buy now Sign Up

They even have a stunning slow cooker. If you’re tired of your stained, yellowed slow cooker looking like a total eyesore on your countertop, then it’s time for an upgrade. This All-Clad gourmet 7-quart slow cooker is currently 25 percent off. It’s easy to clean, features a copper-finished aluminum insert for even heating (and a touch of style), and is large enough to cook a meal for your whole family (with leftovers!).

Courtesy of All-Clad.

All-Clad Gourmet 7-Quart Slow Cooker $299.90 Buy now Sign Up

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a loved one, or both (amazing choice), you don’t want to miss the Nordstrom All-Clad sale. These are some of the best prices we’ve seen, and they’re likely to go fast.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Watch: How to Clean a Le Creuset Dutch Oven

