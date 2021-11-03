Starbucks Just Dropped Their Holiday Menu & It Includes a Brand New Drink We Can’t Wait to Try

We have to admit that every year, there’s a part of us that wishes pumpkin spice season would never end. It’s a magical time of year, the transition between summer and fall, so we get sad when it’s time to say goodbye to our pumpkin spice lattes for another year. But the thing that makes the transition a little easier is the move into the depths of “holiday season,” which includes the exciting return of the Starbucks’ seasonal holiday menu. There are a few drinks we always indulge in when their holiday offerings drop (hello, peppermint mocha!), but this year, the first thing we order is definitely going to be their brand-new, dairy-free holiday drink.

It’s actually the brand’s first-ever non-dairy coffee holiday drink: the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. It’s made with sugar cookie flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, and almond milk. Then, it gets a festive topping of red and green cookie sprinkles. You can enjoy it hot or cold, but we’ll probably sip on it iced – if it’s even half as good as the chocolate almond milk shaken espresso was, we’ll be happy.

The rest of the menu features the return of some old favorites: the peppermint mocha and the toasted white chocolate mocha, along with some of their newer seasonal offerings, the caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte, and the Irish cream cold brew.

If too much coffee on an empty stomach makes you a little shaky, never fear. You can pair your drink with a seasonal food item, from the brand new reindeer cake pop to the returning sugar plum danish, snowman cookie, or the classic cranberry bliss bar.

Pumpkin spice season many be over, but we’re excited about the newest slate of seasonal holiday flavors, too. What will your signature Starbucks holiday order be?

