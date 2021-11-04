The Best Store-bought Pie Crusts for All of Your Holiday Baking Needs

No matter how many pies you make in a lifetime, there’s one task that always feels strangely daunting – making the pie crust. Whether you want to roll out a classic all-butter pie dough for apple pie, or are craving the crunch of a graham cracker crust for your pumpkin cheesecake, there are tons of variables involved in the making that turn this seemingly simple task into a Herculean culinary effort. Our solution? Focus on the filling, and use a store-bought pie crust.

Of course, not all store-bought pie crusts are made equal. That’s why we put together this list of the best store-bought pie crusts, for all of your baking pursuits. Whether you’re making Thanksgiving pies for dessert or an ice cream pie in the summer, these store-bought pie crust options won’t let you down.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Honey Maid Graham Cracker Crust

Courtesy of Honey Maid.

Graham cracker crusts are a classic for desserts like cheesecake and ice cream pies, and they’re so affordable (often cheaper than buying the ingredients for homemade graham cracker crust) that it just makes sense to get the storebought version. We do recommend going with the name brand, here – Honey Maid’s graham cracker crusts seem to have more flavor and a better texture than the store brands do.

Honey Maid Graham Cracker Crust $2.20 Buy now Sign Up

Oreo Chocolate Pie Crust

Courtesy of Oreo.

Pudding pies, ice cream pies, and even cheesecake are made even more delicous in an Oreo chocolate pie crust. They’re made with real Oreo cookie pieces, so they’re basically just as tasty as one you would make on your own, while sparing you the task of cleaning black Oreo dust out of your food processor for the next decade.

Oreo Chocolate Pie Crust $3.79 Buy now Sign Up

Pillsbury Pie Crust

Courtesy of Pillsbury.

It’s not the same as homemade, but Pillsbury gets points for being the mosty widely available brand of store-bought pie crust we know of. If you’re in a pie crust pinch, head to the grocery store and you’ll most likely be able to find a box of these versatile pie crusts in no time. Your last-minute apple pie, chicken pot pie, and pupkin pie cravings will be satisfied.

Pillsbury Premade Refrigerated Pie Crusts, 2 Count $2.98 Buy now Sign Up

Keebler Ready Crust Shortbread Crust

Courtesy of Keebler.

Shortbread crusts are perfect for key lime and other fruit pies, but we especially love them for frozen ice cream pies. We like the buttery snap of these Keebler crusts.

Keebler Ready Crust Shortbread Crust (Pack of 12) $24.96 Buy now Sign Up

Mrs. Smith’s Deep Dish Flaky Pie Crusts

Courtesy of Mrs. Smith’s.

If you want to make a pie loaded up with apples, or a cream pie with a fluffy merinue or whipped topping, then you can’t go wrong with one of these deep dish crusts from Mrs. Smith’s, which you can find in the freezer aisle.

Trader Joe’s Pie Crust

Courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s pie crust is affordable, and it actually has real butter in it, which gives it great flavor. Each round of dough is also a little larger than most refrigerated pie crusts which makes it easier to assemble your pie.

Marie Callender’s Frozen Pie Crust

Courtesy of Marie Callender’s.

If flaky, golden crust is your holy grail, then this frozen pie crust from Marie Callender’s is a handy shortcut. We like it best for pies that only call for a bottom crust, like pecan pie or pumpkin.

Marie Callender's Pastry Pie Shells $2.74 Buy now Sign Up

Diamond Pecan Pie Crust

Courtesy of Diamond.

If you can’t get enough of the nutty flavor of pecan pie, then this crust, which is made with crushed pecans along with the usual ingredients, could become your new favorite.

Diamond Pecan Pie Crust, 12-Pack $41.76 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Bunch of Holiday Cooking & Hostess Tips With Us & They Are Brilliant

